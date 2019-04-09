Leah Messer’s future boyfriend should want kids: Teen Mom 2 spills her dreams of a bigger family

Leah Messer may be the mother to three girls but she’s more than ready to expand her family with the right man. Despite previously hinting that she was done having kids, it’s clear that she’s open to the idea. On the preview for next week’s episode, the Teen Mom 2 star reveals that she’d be open to having another child with the right man.

In the clip, she’s seen hugging her children while hanging out with Jason Jordan. It’s clear that MTV is trying to show that Jason may be the right guy, but Leah and Jason recently broke up – again.

You can see the preview for next week’s episode below.

You didn't see this coming. #TeenMom2 continues with an all-new episode next Monday at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/r88YeZxH78 — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) April 9, 2019

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Leah Messer reveals that it was nice to have Jason’s support raising her three daughters even though their relationship fizzled out.

“We actually broke up,” Messer revealed, adding, “I’m perfectly okay with it. Everything happens for a reason.”

“I think just kind of going with the flow. [It] just wasn’t right and that’s perfectly okay.”

While Leah hasn’t dished the details as to what went wrong, there has been speculation that she broke things off with him because he was becoming too controlling of her. In addition, others guessed that Leah broke things off with him because he kept putting Jeremy Calvert down for not being there for his daughter.

There were previous reports that Jason may have had a drug problem, but this wasn’t something that Leah Messer addressed on Teen Mom 2. It’s possible that Dr. Drew will bring it up on the reunion special, which was filmed over the weekend in New York City.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.