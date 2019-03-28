Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer opens up about her split from Jason: Was he a Jeremy hater?

28th March 2019 12:27 PM ET

Leah Messer is opening up about her split from Jason Jordan. The Teen Mom 2 star is watching the current season, which documented many of her conversations with Jason about Jeremy Calvert’s lack of engagement with his daughter, Adalynn.

Throughout this season of Teen Mom 2, Messer told Jason that she’s frustrated Jeremy isn’t making more of an effort with their daughter Addy, who really wanted to spend time with her father.

Messer revealed that nothing she posts on Twitter is in reference to Jason and their breakup. That’s when one person wrote that it is good that Jason is gone because he was a Jeremy hater.

I’m glad he gone he was a @jcalvert505 hater period #TeenMom2 — shavonn clanton (@shu313) March 27, 2019

While Jason never said he hated Jeremy, he did agree with everything Leah Messer said about him.

It was previously believed that Leah ended the relationship with Jordan because he became too controlling of her. But in her tweet this week, Leah revealed that she wants nothing but the best for him.

Of course, many Teen Mom 2 fans are hoping that Leah and Jeremy eventually find their way back together. On the previous season of the show, their daughter joked with them about getting back together.

Now that Leah is single again, rumors indicate they could try once again to make it work.

Leah and Jeremy’s history has been full of ups and downs. They got together in 2011, married shortly after that, and had Adalynn. But Jeremy turned his back on Leah when she started to struggle with depression and anxiety, saying she wasn’t the woman he married.

She later admitted to painkiller addiction, according to The Hollywood Gossip, and Jeremy apologized to her for his behavior.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.