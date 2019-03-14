Leah Messer and Jason Jordan split: Why did the Teen Mom 2 couple call it quits?

By Tiffany Bailey

Leah Messer and Jason Jordan have been a hot topic on this season of Teen Mom 2. Viewers got an inside look at their relationship, and many believed that this could be the happily-ever-after that the reality star had been waiting for.

After nearly a year together, The Ashley is reporting that Leah Messer and Jason Jordan have called it quits once again. This time, it may be for good.

How did Leah Messer meet Jason Jordan?

Last summer, Leah Messer and Jason Jordan were spotted vacationing together. It was then revealed the Teen Mom 2 star had met him through a mutual friend. Their romance caught fire quickly, and for a while, they were inseparable.

Back in the fall, Leah Messer and Jason Jordan briefly split. They were broken up for just a few weeks before reconciling and remaining together until recently.

It looks like the most recent breakup happened about two weeks ago.

Why did Leah Messer and Jason Jordan split?

Things appeared to have been going well for Leah Messer and Jason Jordan as their relationship played out on Teen Mom 2. They appeared to get along great, and he stepped up when she needed help. Unfortunately, it looks like that may have just been for show.

The reason for the split being reported is that Jason Jordan became too controlling for Leah Messer. He was allegedly starting to act jealous and she finally realized what was happening.

When the two split last fall, it was at the urging of a friend for the same reason, but Messer had not realized it for herself at that point.

While this season of Teen Mom 2 has already finished taping or is at least very near the end, it is likely that down the road viewers may see part of the breakup on camera.

If not, Leah Messer will definitely be asked about it when she attends the Teen Mom 2 reunion special that is expected to film in the coming weeks.

This was not the happily ever after that Leah Messer thought it was going to be, but how she is dealing with it is still unknown for the Teen Mom 2 star as she hasn’t commented about the breakup reports.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.