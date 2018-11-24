Leah Messer and Jason Jordan back together in sweet Thanksgiving post

Leah Messer’s love life has been on display for several years. The Teen Mom 2 star has two failed marriages under her belt. Messer hasn’t publicly dated a lot of men, but her most recent boyfriend has garnered plenty of attention.

Rumors circulated a few weeks ago that Leah Messer and her relatively new boyfriend, Jason Jordan had split. This was somewhat shocking as it was said over and over that the two were highly compatible and got along really well.

Jordan was introduced to Messer through a family member. There is an age difference between them but mentally, they appeared to be in the same place in life. Messer was a single mom of three young girls and Jordan also has a child.

The rumors about the split appear to be wrong.

While it is possible they may have taken a break, it looks like Leah Messer and Jason Jordan are still together. The Teen Mom 2 star posted a Thanksgiving picture on Instagram proclaiming her thanks.

During the last year or so, Leah Messer has experienced a “glow-up.” She looks happy and healthy for the first time in a long time and many have credited that to her new relationship with Jason Jordan. Of course, her transformation has happened on camera and Teen Mom 2 viewers have noticed the difference.

Just recently, Leah Messer revealed that she did battle a prescription drug dependency which landed her in a rehab program in 2015.

She had denied the issues for years despite Teen Mom 2 viewers calling her bluff. Now, she looks like she is in a good place in life and has a man who is making her happy while taking things slow.

Teen Mom 2 is expected to return to MTV in 2019.