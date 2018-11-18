Leah Messer reveals what her 2015 rehab stint was really about

Leah Messer has certainly attained her “glow up” status recently. After years of being on Teen Mom 2 and battling criticism, she is finally getting the props she deserves. It wasn’t an easy journey, and as viewers watched her battle various things, the reality star has finally come clean about 2015.

Back in 2015, Leah Messer had a lot on her plate. Her marriage to Jeremy Calvert was falling apart, and she was going to be a single mom of three young girls.

Things steadily deteriorated between the couple after their daughter was born. After that, it was a downward spiral that landed Messer in rehab.

There has been a lot of back and forth regarding what exactly Leah Messer went to rehab to get help with. For years, the Teen Mom 2 star has said it was for anxiety and depression but now, viewers are learning it was also coupled with a prescription pill dependency.

Learning that Leah Messer had a problem is not shocking to viewers. In fact, many have suggested there were issues as they were playing out on MTV.

There was even one specific scene on the show that showed Messer nearly falling asleep while holding a baby. Of course, she never did own up to what was really happening at the moment.

Now, The Ashley has reported that Leah Messer confirmed the circumstances behind her 2015 rehab stint. The Teen Mom 2 star admits there were issues that developed with prescription pills.

All of it stemmed from when she gave birth to her last daughter and needed help controlling the pain. After being on the pills for months, Messer became dependent on them.

While she admits MTV did exaggerate the circumstances a bit, she ended up going to a rehab center in Arizona back in 2015 for a month. Since then, things have been on an upward swing for the Teen Mom 2 star. Leah Messer is currently in a good spot, and many viewers have noticed it.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV in 2019.