Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans replaced by Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has officially been replaced. The new face isn’t coming from Teen Mom 3 as many expected, though, but instead from Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant — in the form of 22-year-old Jade Cline.

Jenelle hasn’t been filming the newest season of the show. As fans saw on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special last night on MTV, she has already filmed her final scenes for Teen Mom 2. Little did she know that her husband’s actions would result in her termination from the show in April of this year.

Kailyn Lowry also shared the news of Jade Cline joining Teen Mom 2 when talking about her podcast, Coffee Convos. The clip was shared on Teen Mom 2’s official Twitter profile:

Jade has revealed she’s happy and excited to be part of the Teen Mom 2 family.

“The show’s been on so long that I couldn’t believe they would want me on a show that’s been on for 10 years with these same people for so long,” she told Kailyn.

Jade may be the ideal replacement for Jenelle as she can bring her own drama. She’s dealt with her mom’s struggles with drugs, her mom’s arrest for cocaine possession and theft, and her baby daddy drama.

Jade has also found herself at the center of an alleged drug scandal, when in a selfie of herself fans noticed a white substance on a table with a rolled up dollar bill and an ID card. She has yet to address what it was.

Teen Mom 2 is currently filming the newest season for MTV.