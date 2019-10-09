Survivor recap: Season 39, Episode 3 reveals possible new advantage

The Survivor recap for Season 39, Episode 3, comes from Wednesday, October 9. This was the third episode for Island of the Idols, and another person would be going home at Tribal Council.

During last week’s episode, it was Molly Byman who was sent home. She followed poker player Ronnie Badrah, who was voted out during the first Tribal Council of the season.

There were 18 castaways left at the beginning of Episode 3, with each tribe still having nine people hoping to win the $1 million prize. Mentors Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine were also back to provide help to an unsuspecting cast member.

Survivor recap: Season 39, Episode 3

The Lairo Tribe seemed to be forming an all-women alliance, and it will be interesting to see how long that lasts. They hold the numbers advantage over the men in the tribe, so they could definitely survive if they stick together.

Would they choose to pick off the guys?

Over at the Vokai Tribe, Jamal Shipman and Dan Spilo were on the outs. Since Jamal was pushing hard to get Dan out, it caused some people to turn on him. It set up a scenario where Jamal and/or Dan could go home at one of the next few Tribal Councils.

Karishma Patel gets hurt

While using a knife, Karishma cut her hand pretty deeply, and it was to the point where she said she could see the bone. She dropped to her knees due to lightheadedness, and the blood started coming out of her hand. It seemed like nobody was heading over to help her.

She noticed that too, and in an interview later said her tribe “was dead” to her.

Vince Moua meets the idols

Vince became the latest castaway to get to meet with Boston Rob and Sandra on the Island of the Idols. He was exceptionally excited about meeting them and starting tearing up about it. After introductions and some quick chatter, Rob got down to explaining what would take place.

Vince’s lesson was about staying calm under pressure. He was tasked with going to the other tribe’s camp and stealing their fire. Vince was successful at sneaking over there, but he learned that Vokai lets their fire go out at night. To prove he succeeded, Vince collected ash and took it back to Rob and Sandra to gain an Individual Immunity Idol.

Team Immunity Challenge

The Survivor recap from Season 39, Episode 3, continued with another Immunity Challenge. In addition to winning safety, a tribe could be rewarded with blankets, pillows, and a tarp. That was a pretty good incentive to secure a win.

The Vokai Tribe won a team obstacle course, and with it, safety and reward. It was a good showing by the tribe, as they overcame some early struggles to overtake Lairo and avoid going to Tribal Council.

Tribal Council No. 3

At the Tribal Council, Karishma Patel decided to try something, and she took the time to speak privately into the ears of each woman in the tribe. It led to a shocking vote and one that Vince Moua never saw coming.

Vince decided he was safe enough not to use his Immunity Idol as Jeff Probst went to count the vote. That was a huge mistake. The third person voted out of Survivor: Island of the Idols was Vince Moua.

That brings an end to the Survivor recap for Season 39, Episode 3. The show returns with an all-new episode on October 16.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.