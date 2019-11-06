Survivor recap 2019: Episode 7 features Boston Rob, Sandra Diaz-Twine

The last Survivor episode was a memorable one, with Elaine Stott pulling off a huge blindside during the Tribal Council. She used the secret power she earned from the idols to cancel out Jason Linden’s vote. It ended with Jason going home.

The results of the episode left seven people on each tribe. It meant that the playing field was even again when Season 39, Episode 7 arrived on Wednesday night. This would also be the final episode before the much-anticipated merge.

Survivor 39 recap

The Vokai Tribe was shown reeling from the shock of Jason getting eliminated at Tribal Council. Lauren Beck took it the hardest and she appeared very worried that she could be the next one going home.

Back at the Lairo Tribe, the group was shown trying to make it through and recover from a long night of rain. Jamal Shipman had trouble getting the fire re-started, leading to some negative interactions with Kellee Kim (who had been trying to help) and Noura Salman (about camp life).

Janet Carbin meets Rob and Sandra

Janet was the castaway chosen to meet with Sandra Diaz-Twine and Boston Rob Mariano during this episode. She was very emotional when she got there. Rob presented her with an opportunity to play a game after a lesson about calculated risk.

Janet was presented with possibly gaining an advantage but losing the challenge would have consequences. For the first time this season, someone declined the opportunity. She felt the risk was too great and after she had left, Janet received compliments from the veteran for that choice.

Team Immunity Challenge

Vokai won immunity by being the first to make basketball shots with coconuts and then solve a puzzle using pieces they earned earlier in the challenge. Vokai would be safe for the night, while it meant that Lairo was heading to Tribal Council.

Kellee and her Individual Immunity Idol

This was the week that the idol Kellee won from visiting the idols was set to expire. It meant that she could use it to save herself or someone else within the tribe. She started to put together a plan to save Dean Kowolski, who was at risk of going home and had a good relationship with Kellee.

Island of the Idols Tribal Council

The Survivor 39 recap comes to a close with the results from the seventh Tribal Council of the season. This would become the last person to be sent home before the big merge on Island of the Idols.

Right before Jeff Probst rest the votes, Dean played Kellee’s idol and Jamal used his idol to protect Noura. As for the voting, Dean received five votes that were canceled out and the other two votes went to Jack.

By a vote of 2-0,

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.