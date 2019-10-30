Survivor: Island of the Idols Episode 6 recap — Suck It Up Buttercup

The Survivor: Island of the Idols recap comes from Episode 6 on Wednesday night. The Season 39 episode was called “Suck It Up Buttercup,” and it dealt with the final 15 castaways battling to stay alive in the game.

The last episode saw the castaways drop their buffs and form new tribes. In the end, it was professional hockey player Tom Laidlaw who was voted out at Tribal Council. A 5-2 vote sent him home over Karishma Patel.

As a reminder, the new Vokai Tribe was Aaron Meredith, Dan Spilo, Elizabeth Beisel, Elaine Stott, Jason Linden, Lauren Beck, Missy Byrd, and Tommy Sheehan.

After losing Tom, the new Lairo Tribe consisted of Dean Kowalski, Jack Nichting, Jamal Shipman, Janet Carbin, Karishma Patel, Kellee Kim, and Noura Salman.

Survivor Episode 6 recap

The new episode spent a few moments with each tribe, with Karishma and Dean looking like they were in trouble within Lairo. Noura had ideas to shake things up, though.

At Vokai, the tribe was still split down the middle, with the producers working hard to forecast a split vote should the group be sent to Tribal Council at the end of the night.

Reward Challenge

Vokai had an extra member, so they had Elaine Stott sit out the challenge. Rather than sit out, host Jeff Probst immediately sent her to meet with the idols.

With a basket of live chickens on the line as the reward, Vokai won again, led, again, by Aaron. He is certainly a threat to win this season, and his early successes could place a big target on his back.

Elaine meets Rob and Sandra

The lesson from the idols this week was about courage and being daring. Elaine’s challenge was to retrieve a satchel tied to the bottom of a table at the upcoming Immunity Challenge. Success would mean acquiring the ability to block a vote at Tribal Council.

Failure would mean losing her vote. She accepted the challenge and succeeded at it.

Team Immunity Challenge

The Vokai Tribe lost the Immunity Challenge, meaning Lairo finally got to taste success. This seemed to immediately foreshadow that Elaine had made a great decision to try to gain an advantage for the evening.

She would have a chance to break a possible voting tie when her tribe went in front of host Jeff Probst.

Who went home at Survivor Tribal Council

At Tribal Council, Elaine used her advantage to block the vote of Jason. This meant that there would be just seven votes, and an odd number typically leads to someone going home without a tie.

It turned out that Elain made the wise move, as she received three votes at Tribal Council. That wasn’t enough to send her home, though, as Jason Linden received four votes and got sent home.

That brings an end to the Survivor: Island of the Idols recap for Episode 6. The reality competition show will return with an all-new episode next week.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.