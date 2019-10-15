Survivor 39 spoilers: A secret about Island of the Idols twist

Survivor 39 spoilers have been confirmed by former castaway Angelina Cardona Keeley. Be aware that reading on will reveal a potential spoiler about how production is carrying out the fall 2019 twist.

A hot topic for the new season of the show has been what castaways tell people when they return from meeting Boston Rob and Sandra on Island of the Idols. Why have they all lied? There appears to be a reason.

As these Survivor 39 spoilers have not been confirmed by CBS or production, take them with a grain of salt. But the information does come from a former castaway, who claims to have a source within the Island of the Idols cast.

Survivor 39 spoilers: The Island of the Idols secret

Angelina, who finished third place on Survivor: David vs. Goliath has stated on Twitter that producers told the castaways to lie about their encounters with former winners Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine this season.

Producers and Rob and Sandra told them to in order to preserve the surprise for others — Angelina Cardona Keeley (@AngelinaCardona) October 3, 2019

Her source is a member of the Survivor 39 cast and it might be easy to guess the name of that person. During Episode 2, Kellee Kim was sent to meet with Rob and Sandra. She returned with an Individual Immunity Idol hidden in her hair.

Following that episode airing, Angelina and Kellee have been seen chatting a bit on social media. While that makes this pretty circumstantial evidence, it does point to an easy answer.

Contestants on most of the reality competition shows speak with each other, with former competitors frequently striking up public conversations with new cast members.

A lot of friendships are developed that way as well, so it should not be surprising to anyone if Kellee and Angelina have talked a lot about their Survivor experiences.

The reactions to Survivor 39 cast members arriving on the beach and seeing Rob and Sandra for the first time have been great. That was especially true when Vince Moua saw them on Episode 3. He couldn’t contain his emotions and began crying right on the beach.

Production has ensured that viewers will get to keep seeing those reactions. That could likely last until a big reveal later on in the fall 2019 season.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.