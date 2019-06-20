See clip of Kylie Jenner saying she was ‘scared’ of BFF Jordyn Woods after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

The Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal is finally playing out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and boy is it juicy.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, the sisters learn that Kylie Jenner’s long-time BFF, Jordyn Woods, had been having an affair with the father of Khloe Kardashian’s baby, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Understandably, the betrayal caused a serious rift between the Kardashians and Jordyn Woods, and now fans are privy to everything that went on behind the scenes.

In the latest released clip, Kylie Jenner explains to sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian that she was, “Like, scared of [Jordyn] now. That [Jordyn is] capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on [her] face.”

In a clip released yesterday showing the moment the sisters discussed what happened via a conference call, it was apparent Kylie could hardly believe her best friend betrayed her family like this.

It’s been reported that Kylie and Jordyn are working on their friendship, but it’s unclear if their relationship will ever be what it used to be. The pair used to live together at one point, and Jordyn even collaborated with Kylie’s brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

For more dirt on what happened when the Kardashian-Jenner clan found out about the epic betrayal, tune in to Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday at 9/8 CT on E!