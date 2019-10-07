Riverdale Season 4 trailer: The CW teases dark, crazy, emotional, senior year for Archie and friends

New York Comic-Con gave fans a glimpse of Riverdale Season 4 in a new trailer. The teaser shows Archie (KJ Apa) and friends embarking on a senior year that will be anything but a regular high school experience.

Just when fans think Riverdale can’t go any darker than it has in previous seasons, The CW show proves them wrong.

The short clip starts with Archie, dropping to his knees after learning his father Fred (Luke Perry) died. It was previously reported the Season 4 premiere would be a stand-alone episode dedicated to Luke and the character of Fred.

Life is going to get crazy for the Riverdale teens. Archie is on some sort of masked crusader vengeance after his father dies. At the same time, he also turns his boxing gym into a community center for kids, with his mom proudly watching.

Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes face to face with her father Hiram (Mark Consuelos), who is in prison. Father and daughter are not on good terms, which is going to cause a slew of friction in the teen’s life. However, a family scandal could bring Veronica closer to her mother, Hermione (Marisol Nichols).

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is now attending a prep school that is going to bring in a few new mysterious characters. Betty (Lili Reinhart) is getting to know her brother Charles (Wyatt Nash) or rather the FBI agent who is claiming to be her long-lost brother.

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is embroiled in more Blossom family drama, which includes deceased relatives and her crazy grandmother.

There are plenty of steamy hookups ahead for fans in Season 4 of Riverdale. Some fan-favorite couples continue to grow, while other shocking encounters also take place. Danger, destruction, lies, fights, guns, and frightened faces end the first look video.

Yes, the Riverdale Season 4 trailer has a little something for everyone. It is going to be one intense ride for Archie and friends, as they tackle senior year and a whole slew of drama.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. Season 4 premieres October 9.