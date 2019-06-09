Riverdale season 4: Jughead’s disappearance, potential fate discussed by series writer

As fans anticipate the Riverdale season 4, one of the main themes will involve Jughead’s disappearance.

The end of the third season saw Archie, Veronica, and Betty looking down at a fire pit with blood. It also included Betty suggesting that they all burn their clothes, wash the blood off and never talk about what happened again.

As Archie tossed Jughead’s beanie into the pit, it brought up suggestions that maybe died.

Riverdale season 4 explains the ‘flash forward’

The main show writer for Riverdale discussed what to look forward to in the fourth season. What the fourth season of the CW series promises is an explanation of the “flash forward” that ended the third season.

According to a report via UK’s Express, show writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said the plan wasn’t to end with something bad happening in that third season’s finale.

Instead, it was used as a cliffhanger “to build to something in season four.”

Aguirre-Sacasa also said, “we wanted to flash forward to it, so that part of the fun of season four will be seeing, how did we get to that place?

How did those three characters, Archie, Betty, Veronica, get to be in the woods, around that fire, covered in blood, burning Jughead’s beanie?”

He added that “I would say that we’re really, really leaning into the fact that this is the last year this group of friends, this group of people, might be together.”

Aguirre-Sacasa said it’s what senior year is all about too. Does that suggest one member of the group is gone for good, though?

What happened to Jughead on Riverdale?

Right now the theories are flying as far as Jughead. The final scene of that third season made it seem that maybe his friends were involved in killing off Jughead, or there was an accidental murder.

However, he’s been a main character of the show through every season.

Another speculation suggests maybe Jughead was involved in a heinous crime of his own that required the help of his friends to cover up for him. The character Jughead Jones is portrayed by actor Cole Sprouse.

Fans will certainly be in for an interesting ride once Riverdale Season 4 hits the CW. The show returns later this year, with the second week in October possible for its return date.