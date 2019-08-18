Riverdale Season 4 release date: When does show come back on TV in fall 2019?

Riverdale returns to The CW for Season 4 in October after Season 3 ended following the unmasking of the Gargoyle King, with many questions left unanswered.

Archie and the Riverdale gang are returning for their senior year at Riverdale High and fans can’t wait to see what new mystery awaits the teenagers.

Ahead of the return of Riverdale for Season 4, here is everything you need to know, including release date, cast, and plot.

Riverdale Season 4 release date

The CW has confirmed that Riverdale Season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be available to stream on Netflix in the UK starting October 10. Each new episode will be available to stream weekly in the UK a day after it airs on The CW in the U.S.

Riverdale s4 returns weekly from 10 October. No idea what’ll happen but I’m sure Archie will take his shirt off for no reason and fight a bear again, idk. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 14, 2019

there will be new episodes every thursday thereafter — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 14, 2019

Cast

As fans of Riverdale already know, Luke Perry, who played Archie’s dad Fred, won’t return for Season 4. Luke died in March at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

Riverdale Season 4 will pay tribute to the actor with a special episode. According to show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Episode 1 of Season 4 will be dedicated to Perry and will be titled In Memoriam.

Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred. ❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/MH7xOjNyDu — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 19, 2019

KJ Apa shared in an interview with Extra TV that shooting the tribute episode was an emotional experience.

“I’m super excited for people to see it,” he said.

It’s unknown how the show permanently writes off Fred in Season 4. Molly Ringwald will return as Mary Andrews and will be playing a more significant role.

Shannen Doherty, who co-starred with Luke on Beverly Hills, 90210, joins the cast of Riverdale for the Luke Perry tribute.

The rest of the core cast, including KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead, will return for Season 4.

There will also be new faces in the upcoming season.

Kerr Smith joins the cast of the show as Riverdale High’s new principal, Mr. Honey, after the departure of Weatherbee, played by Peter Bryant.

“A bit of a hard-a*s who takes a harder line with the students this year, especially with the seniors,” the official description of the character reads.

Other returning characters include Wyatt Nash as FBI Agent Charles

What to expect of Season 4

After Season 3 ended with the unmasking of the Gargoyle King, fans have been wondering what new mystery the Riverdale gang will face in Season 4. While details are scarce, Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica, assured fans that the showrunners have a new mystery for the gang in Season 4.

There was speculation about the fate of Jughead (Cole Sprouse) in the upcoming season after a flash-forward scene in the Season 3 finale. Episode 22, titled Survive the Night, appeared to hint that Jughead could die in Season 4.

What the hell is going on with riverdale surley they can’t have killed judghead💔💔💔💔 — CourtneyAnn👸🏽 (@CourtneyannM) May 10, 2018

so is judghead really dead what the fuck — mayu on hiatus. (@theoriginct) May 10, 2018

OHMYGOD DID JUDGHEAD DIE??????? ISTG ID HES DEAD IM NOT GOING TO CONTINUE THIS SHOW ANYMORE — veronica (@_vrncxmrr) May 11, 2018

is judghead gonna b dead — Yvoi Lovinszky (@yvoikl) May 10, 2018

Showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa later confirmed that the flash-forward scene would occur in the first few episodes of Season 4, leading to the midseason finale, and it appears that Jughead is safe.

However, part of the plot and story-line of season 4 will revolve around Jughead’s new prep school, Stonewall, including the school’s football rivalry with Riverdale High.

The showrunners also confirmed that Season 4 would feature a musical episode and fans can look forward to seeing The Archies, featuring Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead. There will also be a Halloween episode.

Riverdale returns to The CW on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c