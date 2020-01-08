Riverdale Season 4 return date: When does show come back on in 2020?

The holidays are over, and now fans want to know when Riverdale Season 4 returns with new episodes in 2020.

It has been weeks since viewers last saw Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Kevin (Casey Cott).

Life was, for at least a moment, semi-peaceful for the high-school seniors. Some chapters closed, but new ones were teased in the mid-season finale.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see what goes down in the second half of the season. Riverdale returns on Wednesday, January 22, with Season 4 Episode 10 titled Varsity Blues.

In the mid-season finale, Archie finally admitted he is still reeling from losing his dad, Fred (Luke Perry). He is trying to understand his anger but also admitted to his mom, Mary (Molly Ringwald), that he feels further away from Fred than ever.

Having his uncle Frank (Ryan Robbins) in town might help Archie feel closer to Fred and find some peace with his death. But who is Frank, and where has he been for Archie’s entire life?

Jughead is the newest author of the Baxter Brothers, as well as the newest member of Stonewall’s Quill and Skull Society. He was officially initiated into the group by Donna (Sarah Desjardins) and Bret (Sean Depner) in the North Woods.

Is it the Baxter Brothers’ curse that causes Jughead’s demise or is it the secret society? The two appear to be connected, so there is a good chance it is both.

Betty is convinced she killed Dark Betty, and Charles agrees but everyone knows he is up to no good. There is also a broken mirror at the end of the episode that has viewers thinking Dark Betty has not gone anywhere. After all, she is seen four weeks later in a flash-forward allegedly killing Jughead.

Veronica may have lost the battle to her father, Hiram (Mark Consuelos), but she plans on winning the war. Thanks to the Columbia recruiter being intrigued by Veronica’s story, the high school senior has a shot at the Ivy League. Daddy wants her at Riverdale Community College, and she will have to contend with that in upcoming episodes.

Cheryl is finally at peace after Toni convinced her to bury Jason’s (Trevor Stines) body. Every Riverdale fan knows when characters are content or even happy, nothing good will come of it.

What test is ahead for Toni and Cheryl? They have been rock solid for a while, trouble is bound to find them soon.

The wait for new episodes of Riverdale Season 4 is taking forever. Thankfully there are only two more weeks until the show returns on January 22, 2020.

Riverdale airs on Wednesdays at 8/7 on The CW.