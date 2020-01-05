Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan marries baseball player Michael Kopech

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan, who plays Antoinette “Toni” Topaz, married MLB player Michael Kopech on Saturday. The talented actress has kicked off the New Year in style by marrying the man of her dreams.

According to E! News, Vanessa, and Michael wed in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends, including a few of her Riverdale costars. They exchanged vows at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida.

There was a total of 40 guests invited to witness the “I Do’s,” including Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones), Drew Tanner (Fangs Fogarty), and Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom).

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it, and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever. Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime, and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him,” Vanessa shared with the news website.

Michael, who previously dated Brielle Biermann, daughter of reality TV star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, asked Vanessa to be his wife last summer over the Fourth of July weekend. It was a magical moment that happened at the Grand Canyon in front of a waterfall. They both announced their engagement on social media, gushing over their love for each other.

The newlyweds met a couple of years ago after Vanessa noticed him on her Instagram explore page. She then followed him on Twitter. Michael wasted no time following the talented actress back. A couple of weeks later, Michael made the bold move to slide into Vanessa’s DMs.

They spoke online and via phone for several weeks before finally agreeing to meet in person.

In June 2018, after realizing they wanted to get to know each other better, Vanessa and Michael met up in Chicago. The rest, as they say, is history. She has thanked Twitter and Instagram publicly for introducing Vanessa to her husband.

Congratulations to the happy couple.