Netflix’s The Politician release date: When does the show premiere in fall 2019?

Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming original series The Politician, set to premiere in the fall of 2019. The satirical comedy series stars Ben Platt, who plays a hyper-ambitious high-school rich kid Payton Hobart.

Hobart remains obsessively focused on winning the election for president of the student body at San Sebastian High School. He is willing to employ every trick in the book, including committing fraud. Payton recruits cancer patient Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch) as his running mate in hopes of winning the sympathy vote.

He is also willing to go as far as murder to achieve his ambition to become student council president. His ultimate goal is becoming the President of the United States.

Even his mother Georgina (Gwyneth Paltrow) admits she finds her son’s thirst for political power frightening.

“Your ambition frightens me,” she says.

Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Crime Story), Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan created The Politician.

Falchuk and Murphy are also creators of the upcoming American Horror Story: 1984, set to premiere on September 18.

Brad Falchuk worked with Ryan Murphy on American Crime Story Season 3. The new season focuses on former President Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

That scandal led to Clinton’s impeachment.

Netflix’s The Politician is an anthology and Season 2 will focus on Payton’s race for the job of President of the United States.

Ahead of the premiere of the show this fall, here is everything you need to know.

The Politician release date

The Politician is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Trailer

Netflix released the trailer for the show today.

Cast

The main cast of The Politician includes Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina Hobart, Jessica Lange as the politically incorrect granny Rose, Lucy Boynton as Astrid, Julia Schlaepfer as Alice, and Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Others include Rahne Jones as Skye and David Corenswet as River.