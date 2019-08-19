Ben Platt: Who is actor who plays Payton Hobart on Netflix’s The Politician?

As good as their intentions may seem, the game of politics is an ugly monstrous beast that can be cold-blooded to a fault. The game can make most of them jaded and out of touch before they even have a chance to be leaders.

Netflix’s The Politician seems to touch on this subject by infusing outrageous satire and according to reports from various outlets, even musical numbers.

The show which is created by American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy has a familiar face, Ben Platt as the central lead playing Payton Hobart.

Here is where Netflix viewers might have seen the actor before and what other projects he has coming up.

Who is Ben Platt from Netflix’s The Politician?

Those who think Platt looks extremely familiar are probably fans of the sleeper hit musical franchise Pitch Perfect. In the film, he played Benji, who during the finals portion of the first film gets his breakout moment to shine kicking off “I’ve Got The Magic” for The Treblemakers.

Platt also snagged a role in the Ang Lee soldier film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk where he played a supporting character named Josh.

But the 25-year-old actor has talents beyond just a big screen. The young actor is a Tony Award winner, earning the Best Actor in a Musical win in 2017 for his role in Dear Evan Hansen.

He also appeared in other Broadway productions such as the award-winning religious stage satire The Book of Mormon.

The actor and stage performer also signed a record deal with Atlantic back in 2017 and recently dropped his first studio album last March titled Sing To Me Instead. Check out one of the singles below called Older.

As far as Platt’s personal life, the performer is openly gay and came out publicly in 2019 through his song Ease My Mind. However, his family has known since he was 12 years of age.

Platt is also an outspoken advocate against gun violence and even contributes his support to March for Our Lives. Back in March of 2018, Platt and Lin Manuel Miranda created a mashup of their broadway hits — Hamilton’s “The Story of Tonight” and Dear Evan Hansen’s “You Will Be Found.”

They donated the proceeds to the organization and performed the song at one of the rallies at the time of its release.

While he doesn’t have many film projects down the pipeline, Platt stars alongside Yvette Nicole Brown in an upcoming drama called Broken Diamonds. IMDB describes the plot:

“A twenty-something writer sees his dream of moving to Paris put in jeopardy when he’s forced to temporarily take in his wildly unpredictable, mentally ill sister.”

What’s for sure is Platt seems like a passionate person who has a wide array of talents to offer any project. Given his background and political stance, plus his musical ambitions, it’s evident why Ryan Murphy thought he was perfect for this project.

Platt makes the release of The Politician all the more exciting.

The Politician will hit Netflix September 27.