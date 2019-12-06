NCIS spoilers: Ziva David not the only character to return for fall finale

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

NCIS spoilers reveal that it isn’t just Ziva David returning for the fall finale of the show. CBS viewers are also going to see another actor from the past reappear during a dramatic two-part event.

It’s a well-known secret that actress Cote de Pablo is returning for the NCIS fall finale, where the team is going to help Ziva deal with an issue that stands between her and a reunion with her family.

The network has done a great job at keeping most of the specifics about the upcoming episode under wraps, but another heavy hint was revealed based on who else is guest-starring on the December 17 episode.

Damon Dayoub guest stars as Adam Eshel

New NCIS viewers may have no idea who Adam Eshel is on the show. He hasn’t been seen on an episode for a number of years, and that is mostly because he is tied to Ziva. Without her on the show, it provided little incentive for the writers to have his character appear again. Now, they have a reason.

Actor Damon Dayoub appeared as Adam during Season 10 and Season 11 episodes of the show. To put that in perspective, more than 100 new episodes have taken place since he was last on-screen. But that comes to an end with the fall finale.

Adam first appeared on the show when Ziva and Tony DiNozzo (played by Michael Weatherly) were searching for antagonist Ilan Bodner. He is first presented as a contact for Ziva, but she also reveals a bit later that they slept together when she was home mourning the death of her father.

When Ziva goes into hiding, Tony enlists the help of Adam to help track down Ziva. Adam relays a lot of information to Tony, including the last locations that Ziva has been seen.

When he bows out of the investigation, that’s the last that NCIS viewers saw of him or Ziva — until the Season 16 finale when Ziva appeared in Gibb’s (Mark Harmon) basement.

Now, Adam and Ziva will appear in the same episode, called The North Pole. Fans do not want to miss Season 17, Episode 10, especially since it will serve as the final new episode until NCIS returns in January 2020.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.