NCIS spoilers: Fall finale, Cote de Pablo return details revealed

NCIS spoilers about Cote de Pablo returning to the cast as Ziva David have become pretty well-known. But now, CBS has revealed plot details about the fall finale episode.

The NCIS fall finale airs on Tuesday, December 17, so some fans might also call it the winter finale. That’s when the next new episode of the show will air on CBS, so there is some waiting involved here.

CBS has revealed that Season 17, Episode 10 is called The North Pole. That’s a pretty heavy hint that they could have a holiday theme within the installment. It’s something that NCIS has done in the past before a long winter hiatus.

During the first few episodes of Season 17, actress Cote de Pablo reappeared as Ziva David. She was back to try to keep her family safe again, but she told the NCIS team that she still had something she needed to do before she could return to her family.

As a reminder, that family is Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and their daughter Tali. It was during Season 13 that Tony got to meet Tali for the first time.

Now, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the rest of the NCIS team are ready to assist Ziva with “the one thing” that she said she would need to take care of before she can reunite with Tony and Tali.

It’s important enough to take two episodes, which will cover the fall/winter finale and the first new episode in 2020.

Additional NCIS cast members already advertised for Season 17, Episode 10 include Sean Murray as McGee, Emily Wickersham as Bishop, and Wilmer Valderrama as Torres.

Since it is the final new episode of 2019, we should also expect to see Maria Bello as Sloane, Brian Dietzen as Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie, Rocky Carroll as Vance, and David McCallum as Ducky.

On the next two Tuesday evenings, CBS will rebroadcast previous episodes, with the NCIS fall finale finally airing on Tuesday, December 17. Then, it’s break time again, with the show not coming back until winter 2020.

For readers who want to enjoy something amusing, LL Cool J from the NCIS: Los Angeles cast was recently involved in an online argument about the use of paper straws.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.