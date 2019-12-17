NCIS: Los Angeles taken off CBS for rest of December

NCIS: Los Angeles won’t have any more Sunday night episodes for fans to watch this December. Hopefully, everyone enjoyed the fall finale of the show, as that’s going to be the last episode for a while.

The good news, though, is that the winter premiere, which will take place in January, is right around the corner. Also, CBS allows viewers to catch up on all of its shows through OnDemand and All Access, so there’s that as well.

No more NCIS: Los Angeles episode in 2019

The regular 9/8c time slot on Sunday nights won’t even be showing rebroadcast episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles during its winter hiatus. The show is going to be taken completely off the schedule for the next few weeks.

In place of NCIS: LA on Sunday, December 22, CBS is going to be airing a holiday special. Called A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel, the network is going to present an evening of singing with Menzel, Adam Lambert, Ne-Yo, and Kelly Rowland.

Then, during the regular NCIS: LA time slot on Sunday, December 29, CBS is going to air two repeat episodes of Carol’s Second Act. This is a new comedy that features Patricia Heaton from Everybody Loves Raymond as the main character and Ashley Tisdale from High School Musical as her daughter.

Finally, on Sunday, January 5, the next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will debut. CBS has already revealed some early details about what it will entail and that includes a familiar guest star who also appeared in Season 10.

For fans who only watch this particular NCIS spin-off, CBS is also making a big change to its weekly schedule in 2020. The network is going to move NCIS: New Orleans to Sunday nights. The show will take the 10/9c time slot each week, beginning with some rebroadcast episodes before it finally returns with a new installment in February 2020.

There is heavy potential for some NCIS crossover episodes in the near future, especially having them in back-to-back time slots now. It could also help the ratings of both the NCIS spin-offs to have them on the same night. But, for now, new episodes will have to wait until after the holiday hiatus has come to an end.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS in 2020.