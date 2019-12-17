NCIS: New Orleans moves to Sunday nights with rebroadcast episodes

NCIS: New Orleans airs its final Tuesday night episode tonight on CBS. The fall finale will deal with the stand-off taking place between the NCIS team and Eddie Barrett. Then, the show vacates the Tuesday time slot.

The network has released several sneak peek videos ahead of Season 6, Episode 10 on December 17. It looks to be a pretty dramatic installment for the show before it takes a long winter hiatus.

Starting next Tuesday night, repeat episodes of FBI will be shown at 10/9c on Tuesday nights by CBS. Then, in January, the new FBI spin-off, which is called FBI: Most Wanted, will air in that time slot.

NCIS: New Orleans new night on CBS schedule

Beginning on Sunday, December 22, episodes of NCIS: NOLA will start airing after the NCIS: Los Angeles 9/8c time slot on CBS. NOLA will take up the 10/9c time slot again, giving viewers two NCIS spin-offs each week.

The really bad news is that there are going to be a number of repeat episodes shown before CBS finally introduces new episodes of NCIS: New Orleans in February.

Pride and the @NCISNewOrleans team are on a collision course with the dangerous Eddie Barrett. See how it plays out in the #NCISNOLA Fall finale tonight at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/vHaFJHAqnM — CBS (@CBS) December 17, 2019

On December 22, CBS will start out with a Season 5 episode called In Plain Sight. In it, the rest of the NCIS team will try to help solve the murder of Patton’s friend. The former Navy SEAL was killed while Patton watched.

Lucas Black will be on this episode as Special Agent Christopher Lasalle and it was a good installment from spring 2019. It could serve as a good filler episode following a holiday special on CBS. A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel will air instead of NCIS: LA for the week.

Then, on December 29, no NCIS spin-offs will be shown, as CBS is going to air two episodes of Carol’s Second Act and then an episode of All Rise to fill the late time slots. That could possibly create even more frustrated fans of NCIS: New Orleans who have to wait around for new episodes.

When your time to lock in holiday travel plans is shrinking. #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/RxDapbC62J — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) December 13, 2019

As we previously reported, the first new episode for winter 2020 will debut on Sunday, February 16. That’s a lot of waiting, so fans do not want to miss the fall finale on December 17 before the show takes its huge winter hiatus.

NCIS: New Orleans moves to Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.