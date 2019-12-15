NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers revealed for first new 2020 episode

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers have been revealed for the first new episode of 2020 and we have some great news to pass along with it. Are you ready? The return date is coming up very quickly!

It had previously appeared like the next new episode of the NCIS spin-off would take place in February, but, instead, it is going to happen on the first Sunday of January. That’s right folks. The show returns on January 5!

CBS viewers just saw the fall finale take place, with the team continuing to deal with some problems from the past. A lot of character development took place, but many questions also surfaced among the team members.

We're out of here! ✌️ Thanks for tuning in tonight, and we'll catch you in 2020 with a brand new #NCISLA on January 5! pic.twitter.com/UrYYYP4lnm — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) December 9, 2019

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers — Season 11, Episode 12

The next new episode is called Groundwork and it airs on Sunday, January 5. CBS has revealed that it is also going to feature actress Dina Meyer returning as CIA Officer Veronica Stephens.

Meyer appeared in an episode during Season 10, so viewers should recognize her character as soon as she takes to the screen again.

According to CBS, Veronica Stephens is back to ask the NCIS team for some help on a case.

It turns out that Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) tasked Stephens with bringing an agricultural engineer to the United States. But that person vanishes, forcing the team to work with the CIA to figure out what has happened.

The new episode will also feature guest star William Van Der Vegt as Nick Bardia, Sarah Chaney as a hotel security guard, Martin Dorsla as Dr. Joseph Olonga, Aaron Reed as Omar, and Jay Hector as Peter Sanders.

The rest of the primary NCIS: LA cast is also listed as taking part in Season 11, Episode 12. It means viewers will also get to see Chris O’Donnell as Callen, LL Cool J as Sam, Daniela Ruah as Kensi, Eric Christian Olsen as Deeks, Barrett Foa as Eric, and Renee Felice Smith as Nell.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.