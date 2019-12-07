NCIS: Los Angeles cast — Who is Shane McMahon and what is his role?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Shane McMahon is returning to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for the fall finale. McMahon will appear on Season 11, Episode 11 as Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans.

McMahon previously appeared during Season 10, Episode 19, which also featured Bill Goldberg as Lance Hamilton. It was a fun episode where Kensi (Daniela Ruah) got to work with a new partner for a bit.

For the show, this is a really important episode. A number of topics could be touched upon, including Nell and Eric possibly starting a family, as well as addressing who might replace Hetty Lange on the NCIS: LA cast.

Who is Shane McMahon?

McMahon is best known for his ties to WWE.

He is the son of WWE CEO Vince McMahon and brother to Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon, who wrestling fans are quite familiar with due to their family building the company into a national powerhouse.

Over the years, McMahon has appeared on many episodes of WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, and even WWE Sunday Night Heat. He has also appeared on WCW Monday Nitro, Talking Smack, and various other TV specials for WWE.

Sometimes McMahon appears during the big pay-per-view events for the company, including WWE Survivor Series, WWE Royal Rumble, and even WrestleMania.

NCIS: LA Season 11, Episode 11 details

As we previously reported, CBS has revealed some very important details about the fall finale episode. An important component of the episode is that the duos will all be pondering their futures.

The overall arc of the fall finale is that the NCIS: LA team will be investigating the theft of a computer virus. Within that storyline, there is going to be a lot of character development in regard to jobs and families.

Viewers do not want to miss this episode, as it will be the final new one until the show returns in February 2020. That’s going to be in conjunction with NCIS: New Orleans switching nights.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.