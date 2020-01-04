NCIS: Los Angeles sneak peeks revealed for new episode

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

NCIS: Los Angeles returns with Season 11, Episode 12 this weekend, and it looks pretty good. To get fans buzzing about the winter premiere, CBS has released two extended sneak peeks (shared below) for the return.

When we last saw the NCIS L.A. cast in action, they were first dealing with a person from Hetty’s past and then a computer virus that saw the return of Shane McMahon to the show.

Those two episodes from December had most of the characters questioning their futures and trying to figure out who might lead the team if Hetty Lange either retired or was relieved of her command.

NCIS: Los Angeles sneak peeks

The video clip below is the first sneak peek that was released for the new episode called Groundwork. The clip reveals actress Dina Meyer joining the cast again as CIA Officer Veronica Stephens.

She is back at the behest of Hetty (played by Linda Hunt) and surprises Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J).

The second sneak peek for Groundwork has the NCIS team out in the field working on this new case. Kensi (Daniela Ruah) is shown with Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) as they knock on the door of a suspect in the case.

Callen and Sam are at the back of the house, and it all provides a bit of action to get the blood pumping.

NCIS: L.A. leads new Sunday schedule

It’s going to be nice to have the NCIS spin-off back on the air with new episodes. NCIS: New Orleans has also taken over the time slot behind it, giving the network a block of shows to work with on Sunday nights.

Unfortunately, the January 5 episode of NOLA is a repeat, even though it’s the same night that the L.A. cast returns. The first new episode of NCIS: New Orleans won’t air until February 16, but that gives CBS viewers a lot of time to catch up on what has happened so far during Season 6 of that show.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.