NCIS: LA cast hands out awards in funny superlatives video

A fun video of the NCIS: LA cast was posted on the YouTube and Twitter page for the show this weekend. In the video, fans can watch them answer interesting questions and hand out awards.

The nearly four-minute video is called NCIS: Los Angeles Cast Superlatives and it has them answer questions like, “Who is most likely to become a law enforcement officer in real life?”

Taking the time to answer the questions were Chris O’Donnell (Callen), LL Cool J (Sam Hanna), Daniela Ruah (Kensi), Eric Christian Olsen (Deeks), Barrett Foa (Eric), and Renee Felice Smith (Nell).

The full video is shared below:

Which #NCISLA star could take down a suspect in a foot chase? Who's most likely to have a secret hideaway? We asked the team to weigh in on some cast superlatives and the answers may surprise you…! pic.twitter.com/iNpVO4I2ft — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) December 7, 2019

As for the question about law enforcement, four different answers were given. It was a pretty balanced question, but it also showed that the producers and writers have a good group of people to work with on the show.

Some of the other questions included “Who is most likely to take down a suspect during an on-foot chase?” and “Who is the most likely to have a secret hideaway like the boatshed?”

Every fan of the show should watch the video above, because not only does it show that the NCIS: LA cast knows each other really well, but many of the answers are quite amusing. It’s four minutes that would be very well spent.

Viewers may also be interested to hear some of the cast members reference Todd as one of the main characters. It’s a name that not everyone correlates with that specific person.

NCIS: Los Angeles fall finale

As we have previously reported, there is a lot of ground that may be covered in the final new episode of 2019. It has been rumored that this is where Nell and Eric will discuss the future. We may also learn more about who could replace Hetty Lange on the show.

Make sure to tune in on Sunday, December 8, when WWE fans will immediately recognize a returning guest star within the cast.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.