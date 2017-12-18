Molly and Luis were already secretly married on 90 Day Fiance

The first-part of the 90 Day Fiancé season finale was hit with a massive bombshell last night — when it emerged couple Molly and Luis had already secretly got married.

The pair’s wedding on the series was cancelled — the first time that has ever happened in the show’s history. It came after Luis walked out following a string of arguments between the pair over everything from Luis’s responsibilities surrounding her kids to religion.

The episode saw Luis’s brothers — who live in New Jersey — pick him up in a car and take him away. However, Molly was later forced to admit that despite the cancellation of the wedding Luis was still going to be allowed to stay in the United States — because they had ALREADY tied the knot.

When a producer asked her on camera at what point Luis would have to go back to the Dominican Republic, Molly said: “Luis doesn’t really have to go back to the Dominican.”

The producer, confused, replied: “Um, isn’t his visa expiring?” Molly said: “Luis’s visa is not really going to be expired because we’re legally married.”

The producer replied: “Ummmm, are you just messing around?” Molly said: “No, I’m not messing with you. We signed the paperwork. Like, I knew that after our wedding we would only have a certain amount of time before we could actually file the paperwork.”

The producer asked: “So you’re saying that you guys are a hundred percent officially married.” Molly replied: “We are married on paper with the court, yes.” Asked when it happened, Molly said: “At the end of July.”

Fans were stunned by the news, and TLC took to Twitter to clarify exactly what happened — saying that Molly and Luis had gone behind their backs and got married on a day when they were not supposed to be filming.

They also revealed that Molly did not tell them the truth about what happened until two days after Luis left. The network also clarified that Luis’s brothers had already been driving down from New Jersey for the wedding when they found out the wedding had been called off.

This is the first canceled wedding in 5 seasons of #90DayFiance. — TLC Network (@TLC) December 18, 2017

Luis’s brothers were driving down from New Jersey for the wedding. They were already in South Carolina before they knew the wedding had been called off. #90DayFiance — TLC Network (@TLC) December 18, 2017

😬 Molly didn’t reveal the truth about the marriage until two days after Luis left. #90DayFiance — TLC Network (@TLC) December 18, 2017

Molly & Luis signed the marriage license on a day they were not scheduled to film so the crew did not know the marriage had been made official! 😱 #90DayFiance — TLC Network (@TLC) December 18, 2017

The second part of the season finale, including the tell-all reunion, airs tonight. In the episode we will see Molly talk about marrying Luis and exactly what happened. We told earlier in the season how it looked like Luis accidentally almost said he already had a wife back in the Dominican Republic.

Here’s the latest on whether Molly and Luis are still together.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the other couples we will see Nicole get an update about Azan’s visa application — which we told yesterday was reportedly denied — while David invites Ashley to his wedding.

We also see Evelyn and David and Elizabeth and Andrei get married, while the tell-all promises a LOT of drama.

90 Day Fiance: I Now Pronounce You/Tell All airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC.