‘Shocking’ reveal for Molly and Luis on 90 Day Fiancé finale

The two-night 90 Day Fiance season finale includes a shocking reveal for Molly and Luis, TLC has revealed.

The couple have been one of the most talked about couples on the season to date. We told early in the season how it looked like Luis accidentally revealed that he already had a wife back in the Dominican Republic.

He and Molly got together after she met him while on vacation there, while he was working in a bar.

A #90DayFiance shocker! Tune in Sunday at 8/7c for a two-night finale rollercoaster you can't miss. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Thursday, December 14, 2017

The season finale also sees Annie decides if she will remain with David in America, while Andrei confronts Elizabeth’s sister, Aika and Josh’s mom meet before the couple’s wedding in Vegas, and David and Evelyn sort out the last of their preparations ahead of their wedding.

Meanwhile, Nicole return to the US from Morocco. It was reported earlier this year that Nicole’s partner Azan had his visa denied after an interview with authorities last month.

But what will the 90 Day Fiance season finale have in store for the couples?

Happily ever after or destined for heart break? The #90DayFiance finale event starts Sunday at 8/7c. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Saturday, December 16, 2017

The 90 Day Fiance finale airs over two nights starting tonight at 8/7c on TLC, with the second part at 7/6c on Monday.