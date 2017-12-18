90 Day Fiance: Are Molly and Luis still together today?

Last night’s 90 Day Fiance included a shocking reveal — that Molly and Luis secretly got married without telling producers. But are they still together today?

The episode saw his and Molly’s official wedding for the show called off after the pair failed to see eye-to-eye on various issues, with Luis being picked up and driven away by his brothers.

However, Molly later revealed to producers that Luis could stay in the country despite the wedding being cancelled — because they had already secretly tied the knot.

After seeing him walk out, fans were left asking whether Luis and Molly are still together — and we can reveal that it looks like they are.

After the shocking revelation was revealed on 90 Day Fiance last night, Luis posted a picture of him and Molly together on his Instagram.

He said in the caption: “What can I tell you.. 😂😂.. I love her😍😍.”

The couple had previously teased fans with a picture of Luis and Molly in t-shirts, with his bearing the words “boi toi” and hers reading “green card” — joking about what each could represent to each other.

Luis wrote in the caption, posted two days before the finale: “Is this love or not guys 😍😍😍.”

We told earlier in the season how it looked like Luis accidentally let slip that he already had a wife back in the Dominican Republic. There had also been lots of speculation that Luis was just marrying Molly for a green card.

But it looks like they are now both happily married!

The second part of the season finale as well as the tell-all reunion airs tonight, and will see Molly shed more light on exactly what happened.

90 Day Fiance: I Now Pronounce You/Tell All airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC.