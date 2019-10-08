Michael Castellano: Who is the Below Deck guest?

Below Deck is back! Season 7 of the hit Bravo show premiered last night.

Captain Lee Rosbach docked his ship in Phuket, Thailand. He was joined by returning crew members, Ashton Pienaar, the newly appointed bosun, and Kate Chastain, chief steward

The new crew includes chef Kevin Dobson, second steward Simone Mashile and third steward Courtney Skippon. New deckhands onboard are Abbi Murphy, Tanner Sterbac, and Brian De Saint Pern.

Michael Castellano was the first charter guest. He is an entrepreneur, who has had success creating more than 10 different companies in the span of 14 years. Currently, Michael is the Founder and CEO of Engajer, Inc., which is a cloud-based sales and communication platform.

Engajer Inc. engages viewers deeply via interactive non-linear online videos. It also provides deep lead-scoring capabilities and qualifying analytics based on customers’ usage patterns.

According to his Letslunch bio, Michael was nominated by Ernst and Young for 2012’s Entrepreneur of the Year. He is a graduate of Santa Clara University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and a minor in music in only three years.

Michael was appointed as a United States Senate page for the 107th Congress in 2002.

His Facebook page is active but does not reveal any personal information about him. Although he shares various posts on business, there is nothing about his private life. All of his bio information has been left blank.

Michael’s profile picture is of him and his girlfriend of six years, Samantha Ledwell. It doesn’t appear that Michael uses any other social media platforms.

On the premiere episodes of Below Deck, the entrepreneur is joined by Samantha and several of their close friends. Michael requests a special private romantic dinner for him and his girlfriend on the second night.

The businessman speaks privately with Kevin and Kate to ensure the dinner and atmosphere are up to snuff. Michael plans to propose to Samantha during the extravagant meal.

However, chef Kevin ends up terribly sick before he can prepare the special dinner. Will his illness ruin Michael’s proposal plans? Fans will have to tune in next week to find out how the evening unfolds.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.