Below Deck star Captain Lee’s son Joshua Lee Rosbach dies of drug overdose

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach has shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of his youngest son, Joshua Lee Rosbach, at 42 years old.

According to a tribute posted online, Joshua, born on January 19, 1977, “died in the comfort of his home” on Monday, July 22.

Captain Rosbach posted a photo of his late son and a tribute to Instagram and Twitter yesterday. He revealed in his post that Joshua, who was laid to rest on Saturday, had battled with addiction for 20 years.

“This past Saturday, my beloved wife Mary Anne and I laid our youngest son, Joshua Lee Rosbach to rest,” the Instagram message read. “After a twenty year struggle, he finally succumbed to the demons he fought so long and so hard. Addiction is an insidious disease that knows no social status or geographic boundaries.”

This past Saturday, my beloved wife Mary Anne and I laid our youngest son, Joshua Lee Rosbach to rest. After a twenty year struggle, he finally succumbed to the demons he fought so long and so hard. Addiction is… https://t.co/pfQztQbeZU — Captain Lee (@capthlr) July 29, 2019

In his statement, Lee Rosbach emphasized that addiction affected people rich and poor. He added that he and his wife unconditionally loved their son despite his problems because he was a loving person who gave so much to people in his life.

Captain Rosbach urged other people struggling with substance abuse to urgently get help. He also called on people with friends and family members struggling with addiction to do everything in their power to get the victims the help they need.

Fans and colleagues of Captain Lee Rosbach have been offering their condolences on social media.

Beautifully written statement by Captain Lee at what is certainly a devastating time. I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with Captain Lee & his wife Mary Anne in their home and the love they have for their family has always been a privilege to witness. https://t.co/jlglqLYwR3 — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) July 29, 2019

My condolences Cap….prayers for you and the family during your time of grief — Matthew Liptak (@mattliptak) July 30, 2019

I am so sorry for you and your wife. — Amy (@auntieamy90) July 30, 2019

My sincere condolences go out to you and your family, Sir🙏🏼 — João Franco (@joaograntfranco) July 30, 2019

I’ve been clean since 2006. When I lose friends/family, I feel guilty for getting well. I feel guilty for living. How come it worked for me and I can stay clean but they couldn’t? My heart goes out to you during this time. May you find comfort in each other💕 — ‼️🤔😱Reality Check😱🤔‼️ (@Reality_ChekPlz) July 30, 2019

Oh Captain Lee this breaks my heart so bad. I’m so very sorry for you, Mary Anne and your other childrens’ loss. There are no words, but know you will be in my prayers. ❤️🙏 — Dorothy7x (@Dorothy7x) July 29, 2019

Captain Rosbach, a former restaurateur, is best known as the Captain of the M/Y Seanna yacht in which Bravo’s Below Deck is filmed.

According to the tribute posted on Dignity Memorial, Joshua Lee Rosbach of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also loved being out at sea. He was an animal lover and his love for animals inspired his parents to asked for donations in Josh’s memory — in lieu of flowers — to the Humane Society of Broward County.

Josh is survived by his sister, Sherri Ryan, and three brothers, Glen Ryan, Sean Rosbach and Eric Rosbach. He also had nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.