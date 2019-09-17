Mackenzie McKee gives shocking update about marriage and fans slam her tweet

Mackenzie McKee is currently focusing on her children and her fitness business when she’s not filming Teen Mom OG.

It’s currently unknown whether she’ll return to the franchise after filming just a few episodes, but it sounds like MTV may get an interesting storyline if they do continue with her.

On Twitter, she revealed that Josh appears to be stepping up and doing everything she wants from him, but just a little later than expected. As it turns out, she claims to be completely over him, and she has fallen out of love with him.

you have been together forever, how can you fall out of love so quickly? — Brittany MF (@britt_thetwitt) September 17, 2019

One person questioned how she could be over him so quickly, as they have been together for so long. Many expect to have feelings for months, if not years.

But for Mackenzie McKee, it didn’t take long. It’s possible she’s been struggling with her feelings for a long time and only stayed with him for the kids.

Mackenzie announced that she and Josh would be living separate lives for a while, as she tried to figure out what she wanted to do with her marriage. They were still together when they were filming the Teen Mom OG reunion, but they did appear distant.

Fans became confused when Mackenzie tweeted that Josh was a great guy for giving her mother props during her conversation with Dr. Drew about her cancer diagnosis.

But because she had previously slammed Josh for being a horrible husband, she couldn’t understand why people were slamming him after his reunion appearance.

For a brief moment, it sounded like Mackenzie may be getting back together with Josh. But now, it’s clear that she’s over him. As she mentioned in her tweet, she claims to have fallen out of love with him.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.