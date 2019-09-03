Mackenzie McKee and husband Josh appeared distant during Teen Mom OG reunion weeks prior to split

Josh McKee appeared on last night’s reunion special for Teen Mom OG to support Mackenzie McKee and her mother, Angie Douthit. Throughout their segment, Josh sat quietly and didn’t say much as his wife struggled to deal with the reality that her mother was sick and may not be around for much longer.

Even when the reunion special was filmed, Josh appeared distanced and unemotional as his wife was clearly struggling. And after watching the reunion, it doesn’t come as the biggest surprise that the two called it quits two weeks ago.

On Twitter, Mackenzie revealed that due to stress, she needed a break from her marriage.

However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you 💗 — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) August 16, 2019

While Mackenzie didn’t give a reason as to why she was leaving Josh, she did reveal later that Josh wasn’t a good man. While many may have thought that the stress was due to her mother’s illness, it sounds like Josh didn’t help the situation.

“Turns out, Josh is not a good man whatsoever. Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better,” Mackenzie told US Weekly after announcing her split from Josh, adding, “I have fought for this marriage for many years, and lately, I’ve really opened my eyes to what a horrible person he is.”

As fans recall, the couple already dealt with cheating rumors when they joined Teen Mom OG, as Josh and a friend had been at a bar. While the friend had cheated on his wife during this outing, Josh claims he behaved. Mackenzie clearly started to struggle with his stories, revealing she wasn’t sure how she was feeling about everything.

Now that they’ve split up, it’s clear that she struggled to believe his claims that he was faithful and devoted to his family.

Teen Mom OG wraps up next Monday at 9/8c on MTV.