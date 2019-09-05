Mackenzie McKee says Josh is not trash after she calls him a horrible person

Mackenzie McKee watched the Teen Mom OG reunion on Monday night. The focus of the show was on her mother’s cancer diagnosis and how Mackenzie was dealing with her world falling apart.

Her husband, Josh McKee, sat quietly beside Mackenzie and didn’t say much during the show. In his defense, no one asked him many questions, but he did give credit to his mother-in-law for fighting for her life.

But as fans already know, Mackenzie and Josh have struggled in their marriage. She just called for a break a few weeks ago due to the overwhelming stress she was going through.

But on Tuesday, Mackenzie defended her husband, saying he called Angie the most amazing person he ever met. She compared his statement to Twitter going crazy by calling him trash.

Joshes one sentence last night “Angie is the most amazing person I have ever met” people on Twitter “josh is trash” 😭🤣 — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) September 3, 2019

His kids don’t seem to think so. I really don’t think so either 🤷🏼‍♀️. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) September 4, 2019

She also pointed out that his kids didn’t think he was trash, and at the end of the day, Mackenzie McKee herself didn’t think so either.

But it was just two weeks ago that Mackenzie spoke to a popular tabloid, where she called him a horrible person.

“Turns out, Josh is not a good man whatsoever. Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better,” Mackenzie told US Weekly after announcing her split from Josh, adding, “I have fought for this marriage for many years, and lately, I’ve really opened my eyes to what a horrible person he is.”

The day before the statement to US Weekly, Mackenzie announced that she was splitting from Josh to focus on herself and her current situation.

However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you 💗 — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) August 16, 2019

It seems people are only calling Josh trash because of what Mackenzie previously said about her husband. For now, it seems he’s back in her good graces. No word on whether they are back together.

