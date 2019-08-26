Love After Lockup spoilers: Are Cheryl and Josh still together?

Love After Lockup is airing a brand new season with seven couples. Cheryl and Josh are newbies this time around but she is ready to go pick up her man and begin their fairytale life. Unfortunately, her family isn’t quite on board with her plans.

Cheryl found Josh while she was researching serial killers. One look at his mugshot and she was hooked. Cheryl reached out and the two began building their relationship. Currently, she boasts they are engaged, but she bought her own ring. Josh picked out which one he liked best from the photos she provided, but ultimately, she paid for it herself.

After two episodes of Love After Lockup, Cheryl is headed to go be with Josh. She left her children with her parents despite their aversion to what she was doing. Cheryl knew they would take care of the kids and she was determined to go get her man.

The timeline for filming hasn’t been made clear quite yet. It is assumed that it happened within the past year, but at this point, nothing significant has aired that could pinpoint a timeline. Naturally, Love After Lockup viewers are curious to see which couples stay together and which will split.

It appears and though Cheryl and Josh may have split following his release from prison. There is a photo posted on Instagram by @loveafterlockup_chaingang that shows him with another woman who is definitely not Cheryl. Though it isn’t clear when the photo was actually taken, it is assumed that it was recently and following his release from prison.

There are still several more episodes of Love After Lockup that will air and give more information about Cheryl and Josh. What happened and why did they split? Did their relationship last at all on the outside or did it spell doom at the beginning?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.