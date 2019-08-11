Who are Cheryl and Josh from Love After Lockup?

Love After Lockup is back with a brand new season. There will be new couples this time around and one of them is Cheryl and Josh. These two couldn’t be more different and despite warnings, she is all in with him.

Viewers were treated to a preview of Love After Lockup that featured Cheryl talking to her sister. The two are conversing about her relationship with Josh. The irony is that her sister is a correctional officer and has warned her about him.

Cheryl is a mother of three. She is obsessed with serial killers and has admitted that Josh robbing a bank is a turn on for her. While it is unclear where this relationship will go, some Caitlin and Matt vibes are coming from Cheryl and Josh.

The couple met online, much like some of the other Love After Lockup couples. Cheryl was immediately attracted to him and from there, things escalated quickly. She has been sending Josh money, which has caused concern among her family members.

Despite the lack of support from Cheryl’s family, she is determined to prove them wrong. How far will she be willing to go to make sure Josh is the man of her dreams and the man she wants in her children’s lives?

Tune in as Cheryl and Josh join the other couples on the new season of Love After Lockup.

Love After Lockup premieres Friday, August 16 at 9/8c on WEtv.