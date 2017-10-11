Little Women: Dallas star Bri Barlup is pregnant — but doesn’t know who the dad is.

She is said to be around five months pregnant with her second child according to TMZ, although it’s claimed there are two men who could be the father and both are set to take paternity tests.

The baby will have a 50 per cent chance of having dwarfism like she does, but she probably will not find out until after the birth.

Her first son, Malik, 3, does carry the gene so was born a little person like her. Bri — who released a new song with BFF Emily Fernandez in the summer — is currently starring in the second season of Little Women: Dallas.

Last year Emily lost her son JJ after he passed away at three months old following complications which occurred before he was born.

This week’s episode of the reality show sees Emily break down as she confronts co-star Caylea Woodbury for disrespecting her late son.

Little Women: Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.