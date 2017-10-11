Emily Fernandez flips at co-star over son’s death: ‘You don’t know what I’ve been through’

Emily Fernandez breaks down on this week’s Little Women: Dallas as she confronts co-star Caylea Woodbury for disrespecting the memory of her late son — telling her: “You don’t know what I’ve been through.”

Emily and boyfriend Lontel lost baby son Lontel Jahnar Johnson Jr, dubbed JJ for short, back in August 2016 when he was just three months old. He passed away following complications with his health, including seizures and blood around his brain, which happened before he was born.

Caylea not long ago miscarried her own child — but Emily is angry at her for comparing the two. She tells her: “You don’t know what I’ve been through. You lost a pregnancy that you didn’t even want.”

Caylea replies saying: “I didn’t say they were the same.” But Emily hits back: “Yes you did, you said ‘I lost a child’. You didn’t!”

This week’s Little Women: Dallas also sees Amanda Loy start a dangerous career a week after her vicious fight with Caylea in the premiere.

The pair had a big brawl after Caylea got angry about Amanda dating the ex whose baby she miscarried. Meanwhile, Brichelle tries to mend broken bridges by getting the ladies to go somewhere where they can “smash each other’s faces without smashing each other’s faces”.

Little Women: Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.