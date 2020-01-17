Life After Lockup exclusive: Andrea and Lamar discuss race and where they should live

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Life After Lockup couple Andrea and Lamar have been going through a lot. Last week, he arrived back in Utah to try and reconcile their marriage.

Andrea revealed that her youngest daughter is Lamar’s on a recent episode of Life After Lockup. She told her friends the story of how she got pregnant with Priscilla, leaving them speechless. No one was any wiser about who her father was, but Andrea needed the truth to be told.

Now, the question remains whether Andrea and Lamar can reconcile their relationship and find a compromise on where they will live and raise the kids.

She remained in Utah when he went back to California when Life After Lockup ended last season.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Andrea and Lamar discuss the living situation.

He is concerned because the population is predominantly white. She says race doesn’t matter when it comes to having the best for her children.

Andrea is convinced that living in Utah will provide safety and stability, and Lamar wants more diversity.

While they are conversing, the children become involved. Nyla reminds Andrea they planned the reunion and should be following through with it. Lamar heads into the house and speaks with Tennison.

This opens up another can of worms, and in her confessional, Andrea reveals she doesn’t think they can even talk without arguing.

As Life After Lockup continues to unfold, Andrea and Lamar’s relationship will be tested. Will they be able to reconcile and get back what they once had, or will they continue to live separate lives in different states?

Now that he is off parole and can freely and legally live wherever he chooses, can he find peace in Utah? Make sure to tune in to find out where Andrea and Lamar end up and what their relationship status is today.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.