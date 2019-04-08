Leah Messer’s ex-husband Jeremy Calvert reveals that she picked his Teen Mom 2 reunion outfit

Jeremy Calvert didn’t really film too much for this season of Teen Mom 2 but he was more than willing to film the reunion special this weekend alongside his ex-wife, Leah Messer. Unlike some of their co-stars who wanted to film on location so they didn’t have to travel, Leah and Jeremy were more than willing to work with MTV’s schedule.

Interestingly, Jeremy Calvert is now revealing that Leah helped him get dressed for the reunion special. On Instagram, he shared a photo of him in dark blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and a blue blazer. In the caption, Jeremy wrote that Leah helped pick out the outfit and it was Addie approved.

It’s interesting that Leah Messer is helping Jeremy pick out his clothing, as the two have been divorced for a couple of years. Leah recently revealed that she had broken things off with Jason Jordan because he wasn’t in the right place to be in a relationship.

Many guessed that perhaps they broke up because Jason kept slamming Jeremy for not being there for Addie. Fans noticed, calling him a Jeremy-hater. Leah hasn’t explained why they broke up, but it’s clear that she’s in a good place with Jeremy.

However, just because Leah and Jeremy are co-parenting Addie and Leah is helping him get dressed doesn’t mean that they are getting back together. As we’ve previously reported, Messer revealed that her ex-husband can be rude and mean, something she warned fans about before the reunion special was filmed this past weekend.

It’s possible that Dr. Drew will ask Leah and Jeremy about their relationship on this reunion special, which will air in a few weeks.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.