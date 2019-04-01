Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer calls Jeremy out for his behavior ahead of reunion

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is currently single. She recently shared the news with the world, when she tweeted that she wanted only the best for her ex-boyfriend, Jason Jordan.

While many wanted her to try a relationship with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, once again, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen. As it turns out, Leah doesn’t always think that Jeremy is the nicest person.

On Twitter this weekend, Leah revealed that she wasn’t too excited about him possibly being at the Teen Mom 2 reunion, because he can be an a**hole at times. She didn’t provide any examples, but it’s clear that she doesn’t see him as an option as far as who she wants to date.

On previous reunion specials, Leah and Jeremy have both faced questions about their relationship. Back in November 2017, Dr. Drew asked them whether they were getting back together and they both revealed that it was super awkward to talk about.

They eventually denied that they were back together, but kept the door open to the chance. As of April 2019, the two have not announced that they are back together.

I’m not so much.. he’s an ass hole sometimes lol — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) March 31, 2019

Leah and Jeremy are currently co-parenting their daughter Adalynn and she appears happy with the situation, even though her father isn’t around as much as she would like.

When Leah announced her split from Jason, one Twitter user guessed that she had broken up with him because he was a Jeremy hater. While filming Teen Mom 2, Jason would often agree with everything Leah told him when venting about Jeremy’s absence.

Leah hasn’t revealed why they broke up, but fans thought it was perfect that she was single now so she could pursue a relationship with Jeremy once again. They have previously talked about giving it another shot with the support of their daughter, Adalynn.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.