Leah Messer addresses reunion drama: Teen Mom 2 star frustrated with special demands

Leah Messer is ready to play by the rules. The Teen Mom 2 star knows that she has to film the reunion special, possibly because of her MTV contract, but some of her co-stars are causing some trouble. Jenelle Evans will tell producers on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2 that she will have to film remotely, as David Eason doesn’t want her leaving North Carolina.

Kailyn Lowry has also hinted that she wants to film remotely, so she doesn’t have to see her co-stars.

Even Briana supposedly didn’t want to film the reunion special with her co-stars, possibly because the only person she gets along with is Jenelle.

Leah Messer revealed that she and Jeremy were going. They had made no demands to film on location.

Wellll @jcalvert505 and I will be going to the reunion… 👀😂😂 — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) March 31, 2019

Last year, Jenelle Evans filmed on location and she explained that she loved doing that. Now, other Teen Mom 2 stars want the same treatment. Now, Leah reveals she’s bothered by how her co-stars can’t fly to New York to film the reunion, and how their demands are affecting the entire schedule.

So fucking annoyed with this reunion bullshit. Can the weekend just be over and can there be a solid plan already? #bs #overit How hard does it really have to be!?!? 🙄 — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) April 2, 2019

When asked about the accommodations drama, Leah revealed that she didn’t care so much that they didn’t want to film in New York, but that she just wanted a schedule. She also noted that nothing was the same as before and she found it sad.

I’m just saying if what you wanted has been accommodated just get on with it and if not do whatever you have to do. Have a solid decision! It’s everyone’s schedule being messed with. It’s all crazy 😫😫 nothing is the same anymore and it’s honestly sad. — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) April 2, 2019

Leah has previously revealed that while she was looking forward to the reunion special, she does reveal that Jeremy can be unpredictable and she even called him a rude name. Fans look forward to hearing his honest opinions about the drama that played out on the show.

It will be interesting to see if Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert are the only who ones who will show up at the reunion special, or if MTV changes the plans to film them all on location.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.