Briana DeJesus claims she has no beef with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry

Briana DeJesus is getting ready for the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, which is set to film soon. On Twitter this weekend, Briana revealed how she was doing with Kailyn Lowry. Last year, the two couldn’t be in the same room with one another because Briana was dating Javi Marroquin, Lowry’s ex-husband.

This year, Kailyn struggled with Chris Lopez, while Briana focused on getting child support from Luis, who had moved to New York and cut communication with his daughter.

On Twitter, Briana DeJesus revealed that she had no beef with anyone and that she has moved on from the love triangle with Kailyn and Javi. She also added that she’s on to better things but didn’t add what that was.

I don’t have beef with anyone. I am passed that love triangle bullshit lmfao we on to better things this year baby! https://t.co/JZtyrpC7c3 — Bri (@_BriBabyx3) April 1, 2019

Her story was much more positive when it came to Devoin Austin, who stepped up as a father to his daughter. He even captured the heart of Stella, whose father was not around. He appears to get along with the family much better these days.

In addition, Briana has also continued her friendship with Jenelle Evans.

A little birdie told me briana isn’t going to the reunion. Which is funny cause I’m not either. Let’s see how this goes — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 30, 2019

Kailyn Lowry also took to Twitter this weekend, revealing that she had learned that Briana wasn’t going to the reunion. Then she revealed that she had no plans of going either. Even though Briana claims they have no drama, it seems that she does have something against DeJesus.

MTV has yet to comment on the girls’ decision to skip the reunion special. Briana may consider going if Jenelle Evans is there with her, as the two have bonded over their drama with the other girls on the show. The reunion will air on MTV later this year.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.