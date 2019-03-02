Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus plan to film Teen Mom 2 together

Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus formed a friendship based on their feelings of being separated from the Teen Mom 2 core group. Since then, the two have been buddying up on social media, often throwing shade at their co-stars.

Briana DeJesus was added to the show after several seasons had already run. She was on Teen Mom 3, but that was canceled after just one season. When DeJesus was added, she wasn’t welcomed into the group and connected with Jenelle Evans instead of the other three girls.

Filming Teen Mom 2 together

A recent report indicates that Jenelle Evans will be flying to Miami to film scenes for Teen Mom 2 with Briana DeJesus. This will help with the crew worries that David Eason might show up while they are filming.

He is no longer allowed on the show, something that has been a huge point of contention between Evans and Teen Mom 2.

By flying to Florida, the crew can film two of the girls at once. Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans are reportedly going to hash out what has been happening in their lives with one another over the course of three days.

There is a lot that has happened with both stories, and it is time for some girl-talk about what has been going on.

There have been some incidents that have happened recently that Teen Mom 2 viewers are hoping will be discussed when the two girls meet up.

Jenelle Evans went on a rant after Valentine’s Day indicating she was single and separated from David Eason, though it looks like the two may have reconciled. Also, there was a 9-1-1 call placed by her last fall that made the show and Evans’ explanation for it didn’t add up.

Will Jenelle Evans continue on with Teen Mom 2 after this season?

A lot of back and forth has happened between Jenelle Evans and Teen Mom 2. It took her a while to sign her contract for the current season as she was reportedly trying to argue for David Eason to return alongside her.

MTV decided to cut ties with her husband over a year ago, and since then, things haven’t been easy when it comes to filming.

On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, David Eason showed up with Jenelle Evans when she was supposed to film. This caused production to shut down, and confusion about what would happen next.

Evans has threatened to quit the show on and off for years, but speculation is that Eason wants her off the show.

Whether Jenelle Evans will continue her relationship with Teen Mom 2 and MTV going forward remains to be seen. It is a toss up on where things go from here, but viewers are hoping she will open up when she films with Briana DeJesus.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.