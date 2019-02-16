Jenelle Evans headed for divorce court? Teen Mom 2 star changes her marital status

Jenelle Evans claims to be single again. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been making headlines for years now. The two wed in September 2017, and now, there are rumblings the two may be headed for divorce court.

The couple moved quickly following Jenelle Evans’ split from Nathan Griffith. Her pregnancy was outed on Teen Mom 2, causing quite a stir. On January 24, 2017, Jenelle Evans and David Eason welcomed their daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason.

Is Jenelle Evans divorcing David Eason?

Teen Mom 2 rumors have been heard for months now that Jenelle Evans divorce is looming.

Jenelle made a 9-1-1 call last year accusing her husband of domestic violence. That has been a point of contention on the new season of Teen Mom 2, a situation that has shed a lot of light on their marriage.

David Eason was banned from filming Teen Mom 2 last year after going on a homophobic and racially-charged rant on social media. Since then, Jenelle Evans has been put in a tough position. She needs to continue filming to draw a paycheck, but each time she does, she catches heat from her husband.

Social media changes

On Facebook, Jenelle Evans updated her profile picture with a comment, “Single AF.” That would allude to the fact that her marriage is over. Moreover, her marital status changed to separated. Is this a ploy for attention, or is she going to leave David Eason?

Jenelle Evans claims to be single again on Facebook. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/Facebook

Jenelle Evans changed her marital status to separated. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/Facebook

A lot of red flags have come up since Jenelle Evans and David Eason began their relationship. Her own mother expressed concerns for her safety but revealed that she would believe what her daughter was saying until she was comfortable enough to be honest with her.

As the drama plays out on Teen Mom 2, viewers have watched as filming had to be shut down because David Eason showed up. Jenelle Evans fought hard to have MTV reconcile with him, but they are not willing at all.

Is their marriage over for good?

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.