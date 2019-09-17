Kodi Lee age not a factor in America’s Got Talent voting: How old is Kodi?

Kodi Lee’s age has not been a factor in America’s Got Talent’s voting this summer. And that’s a good thing because he is very talented at singing and playing the piano.

Kodi took to the AGT stage again on Tuesday night as one of the 10 acts that qualified for the finals. One of these acts will get crowned the winner and take home a $1 million prize on Wednesday.

It was also not surprising when the oddsmakers and fans predicted that Kodi could emerge as the 2019 America’s Got Talent winner. But he still had to prove himself with one final performance in front of the judges and America.

For those about to blow us away with talent, @SimonCowell salutes you! pic.twitter.com/Cx5kqSTb3x — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 18, 2019

How old is Kodi Lee from America’s Got Talent?

Kodi Lee’s age actually changed during the summer 2019 season. He started out the process and auditioned for the show when he was just a 22-year-old. Then, Kodi had a birthday on July 7, putting him at 23 years old.

It would certainly be a nice birthday present if America’s Got Talent’s voting ended while revealing that he had won the show. The live results will be announced during the September 18 episode.

Even if he doesn’t emerge as the winner, Kodi is going to get to travel with the top acts as they tour the country. Many of his fans will get to see him perform in person, and judging from the reactions of the judges and in-house audiences on NBC, that looks to be a huge treat.

Voting is now open!

Who deserves to win it all? You decide!

Voting closes at 7am ET/4am PT: https://t.co/580hSLY4mZ pic.twitter.com/my9KNIursR — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 18, 2019

If you love Kodi Lee and want to see him named the 2019 AGT winner, make sure to vote early and often. Voting is already open and it will stay that way until early Wednesday morning. But don’t wait too long, because the window isn’t a long one to have your voice heard.

As a reminder, the results show where the 2019 AGT winner will be named is at 8/7c on Wednesday, September 18.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday night at 8/7c on NBC.