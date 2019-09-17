Who is predicted to win AGT 2019? Finalists to compete for America’s Vote

The act who is predicted to win AGT 2019 may not surprise a lot of viewers who have been paying attention this season. On Tuesday night, the 10 acts that became America’s Got Talent finalists all take to the stage.

Only one of these acts can win the $1 million prize and that will be up to the voters at home. Each act will perform for a final time and then the NBC viewers will take the baton.

There are certainly a few fan-favorites in the mix, a few underdogs, and two acts that seem to be the odds on favorites to emerge as the winner this summer. But first, they will have to prove themselves on the biggest stage of their lives.

The pressure is ON! Night one of the @AGT finale starts at 8pm! 💜🎉 pic.twitter.com/pJD66RVqlJ — Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) September 17, 2019

Who is predicted to win AGT 2019?

According to one of the sportsbooks, Kodi Lee is the favorite to win. He is given a favorable line for the night. Most of the sportsbooks are sharing the lines that were created by the site BetOnline.

You can check out Kodi’s semifinals performance here.

Following Kodi in the best odds to win is Tyler Butler-Figueroa. Then, Benicio Bryant and Ryan Niemiller have the same odds a bit behind the two favorites.

As for the act receiving the worst odds to emerge as the America’s Got Talent 2019 champion, that goes to opera singer Emanne Beasha. The 10-year-old definitely has the talent but has had to be saved in the voting process.

More predictions for 2019 AGT finalists

A lot of fans are being vocal on social media about feeling that either Kodi Lee or Emanne Beasha will take home the $1 million. While Kodi has received a lot of support through America’s Votes, that hasn’t always been the case for Emanne.

Ndlovu Youth Choir and Emanne were the judge’s choices to advance from the semifinals. It means that neither act was in the top three for voting on their respective nights. Ryan Niemiller and Light Balance Kids received the Dunkin’ Save, beating out Emanne and Ndlovu Youth Choir on those nights as well.

These are all just projections, predictions, and odds, though. It doesn’t really matter who is predicted to win AGT 2019, because all 10 finalists have to perform one last time. Then it is up to America. It could still be any one of these acts that blow away the judges.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.