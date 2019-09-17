Who is in the finals for AGT? Ryan Niemiller, Detroit Youth Choir excited

America’s Got Talent’s finale begins tonight on NBC. It’s a two-part presentation, with the acts in the finals for AGT performing on Tuesday night and the live results revealed on Wednesday.

10 acts will perform for the judges on September 17. They got to this point by making it through a grueling season of eliminations and with a lot of support from voters.

Some of the top 10 acts had to get there through the Dunkin’ Save or by getting selected by the judges, but everyone is back on even ground for what will be a $1 million performance for one of them.

The first two hours of America’s Got Talent’s finale begins at 8/7c on Tuesday, with NBC providing all of the coverage again.

This season is almost over, but not without one last hurrah! #AGTFinale kicks off TONIGHT at 8/7c on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/0nadRy2DFK — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 17, 2019

Who is in the finals for AGT?

Two semifinal shows yielded 10 total acts this season. Ryan Niemiller and Light Balance Kids received the Dunkin’ Save, while Ndlovu Youth Choir and Emanne Beasha were the judge’s choices.

Below is the full list of who is in the finals for AGT this year.

1. Benicio Bryant (singer)

2. Detroit Youth Choir (choir)

3. Emanne Beasha (singer)

4. Kodi Lee (singer)

5. Light Balance Kids (dance group)

6. Ndlovu Youth Choir (choir)

7. Ryan Niemiller (comedian)

8. Tyler Butler-Figueroa (violinist)

9. V.Unbeatable (dance group)

10. Voices of Service (vocal group)

There are a lot of singers that made it to the end this season. That could make it very difficult for any of them to stand out from the crowd. Alternatively, coming through with a powerful vocal performance on Tuesday night could be a game-changer for any of the acts.

The cream of the crop are ready to duke it out this Tuesday during the #AGTFinale. Who are you rooting for? pic.twitter.com/QPXyDZeTe4 — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 15, 2019

Who will emerge as the 2019 America’s Got Talent winner? That comes down to America’s Vote. So make sure to weigh in with your votes on Tuesday evening if you have an act that you would like to take home that $1 million prize.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.