Katheryn Winnick to direct Vikings episode as series renewed for Season 6

Vikings star Katheryn Winnick is to make her debut as a director on the show’s sixth season.

The star, who plays Lagertha on the show, will direct one episode of the 20-episode run.

The series has just been renewed by History for Season 6, ahead of the fifth season’s premiere later this year.

The new season will feature Jonathan Rhys Meyers — who creator Michael Hirst exclusively told us was perfect for the series.

Recovering alcoholic Meyers was this week revealed by his wife Mara Lane to have suffered a relapse after she suffered a miscarriage with their second child.

Hirst said that Vikings Season 6 would reveal a “huge and unexpected revelation” in its storyline.

He also praised his co-creators and crew who he said made it one of the “happiest, most collaborative and most authentic productions” he had ever worked on.

Vikings Season 4 pulled in an average of 7.8million viewers per episode — making it a ratings winner for History.

We told in July how fans should prepare for civil war ahead of Season 5 with Alex Hogh Andersen’s Ivar the Boneless still out for revenge on Lagertha for murdering his mother.

Vikings returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, November 29, at 9pm ET/PT on History.