Who is Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ wife Mara Lane?

Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ wife Mara Lane this week revealed the star suffered a relapse into alcoholism after she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with the couple’s second child.

She spoke about her loss in an emotional post on social media after Meyers — who is set to star in Vikings on History when it returns this fall — after photos emerged of him appearing to look intoxicated at Dublin Airport in Ireland.

Mara, who uses the handle thelionandthelambchop on Instagram, said: “With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well).”

She added: “My husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news.”

Mara and Jonathan — who is a recovering alcoholic – married last year and had son Wolf in December 2016.

She has previously told how he took naturally to being a father.

Like her husband, Mara is also an actress as well as a producer and has appeared in several short films and minor TV series including 2013’s Love Struck and Modern Music.

Recently she has been working as a co-producer on one of Jonathan’s latest films, Damascus Cover, which is currently in post-production.

The couple are known for their privacy, but it’s thought they first got together in early 2013 and got engaged around a year later.

She and Jonathan have spent time volunteering in the past with the Barretstown organization in Ireland, which helps organise camps and programmes for kids dealing with serious illnesses.

She is an animal lover, and regularly posts pictures of the couple’s dog Toca on her Instagram.