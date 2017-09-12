Who is Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ wife Mara Lane?

Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ wife Mara Lane this week revealed the star suffered a relapse into alcoholism after she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with the couple’s second child.
She spoke about her loss in an emotional post on social media after Meyers — who is set to star in Vikings on History when it returns this fall — after photos emerged of him appearing to look intoxicated at Dublin Airport in Ireland.
Mara, who uses the handle thelionandthelambchop on Instagram, said: “With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well).”
She added: “My husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news.”
9/7/17 Forever Young 🙏🏻🙌🏻With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here… when life throws us curve balls such as these. Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress… sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back. Thank you family and friends and all of you lovely kind beautiful people who send us good energy and thoughts and support. It is so appreciated. I have so much love for you. To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news. I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but … it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you. He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period. Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up. Sending love to those in… Texas, Florida, India and Mexico with all the natural disasters going on. We are both so sensitive and the past couple of weeks have been so ouch in our hearts for all humans and animals affected. With Love, M&J
Mara and Jonathan — who is a recovering alcoholic – married last year and had son Wolf in December 2016.
She has previously told how he took naturally to being a father.
Thank you for the opportunity to be a Mummy, Sweetheart! #ILoveYou #ManCrushMonday #MCM everyday for me. 📸: taken by wonderful Vikings set photographer, John, who also did Tudors billboards and stills. I was 6 months and barely showing but thought I was m-a-s-s-i-v-e. I will share later as you may fall over laughing am sticking out a non belly not knowing what was in store for me in just a couple mos 🙊😳 #firsttimemom #firsttimepregnant #everydayanadventure when you're #largeandincharge 😂😭🙈
Like her husband, Mara is also an actress as well as a producer and has appeared in several short films and minor TV series including 2013’s Love Struck and Modern Music.
Recently she has been working as a co-producer on one of Jonathan’s latest films, Damascus Cover, which is currently in post-production.
The couple are known for their privacy, but it’s thought they first got together in early 2013 and got engaged around a year later.
She and Jonathan have spent time volunteering in the past with the Barretstown organization in Ireland, which helps organise camps and programmes for kids dealing with serious illnesses.
She is an animal lover, and regularly posts pictures of the couple’s dog Toca on her Instagram.